US acting ambassador Atul Keshap meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

US acting ambassador Atul Keshap met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday.
After the meeting, Keshap said he held a "good discussion" with Bhagwat on how "India's tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation."
"Good discussion with @RSSorg Shri Mohan Bhagwat about how India's tradition of diversity, democracy, inclusivity, and pluralism can ensure the vitality and strength of a truly great nation," Keshap tweeted.
On Tuesday, Keshap met Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"Pleasure to meet with @priyankagandhi and reflect on the long history of #USIndia friendship and cooperation," he tweeted after the meeting.
Keshap, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy, held a series of farewell meetings in the last few days as his tenure comes to an end.
"The #USIndia relationship has never been better. Working together, our two great democracies will continue to advance human happiness around the world for years to come. Thank you for your friendship!," he said.
The Biden administration has already announced nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next US Ambassador to India.
However, Garcetti's nomination is yet to receive confirmation from the US Senate.
Garcetti was co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign. He has been Mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.
