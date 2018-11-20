JUST IN
Delhi sees haze-filled Tuesday morning as air quality remains 'very poor'
Business Standard

SC expresses displeasure over leak of CBI Director's confidential reply

A senior lawyer said the news portal and its journalists concerned be summoned as the press should be free and responsible

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the leak of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma's confidential reply in the media and adjourned the hearing in his case to November 29.

The response was filed by Verma and submitted to the secretary general in a sealed cover on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph handed over to senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for Verma, the copy of a report by a news portal, which has published the CBI director's response.

Nariman after going through the media report told the bench that he was "shattered" and "shocked" on Verma's reply being leaked in the media.

The senior lawyer said the news portal and its journalists concerned be summoned as the press should be free and responsible.

The court was hearing Verma's plea against govt's decision to divest him of duties and sending him on leave.

First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 11:31 IST

