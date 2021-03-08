SC extends limitation, asks govt to amend guidelines for containment zones

-
While disposing of the Suo moto case, the Supreme Court in an order on Monday extended the limitation and asked the Union of India (UOI) to amend the guidelines for containment zones, as discussed.
A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian passed the order on the suo motu case.
The Apex Court's three-judge bench, led by the CJI Bobde passed the order on the lifting of the extension of the limitation period for filing of cases granted by the Court in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
