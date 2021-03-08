Covid-19: Western Railways collects Rs 883,000 in fine in March 1st week

-
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Western Railways collected a total fine of Rs 8.83 lakh from March 1 to 6 from people who were travelling without a face mask.
"A sum of Rs 8,83,100 was collected in the form of fine from people not wearing masks from 1st March till 6th March," informed Western Railways in a statement.
Earlier, the Western Railways, in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), collected a total fine of Rs 5.97 lakh during February. As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces. With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of Rs 75,200 in fines.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and registered as many as 11,141 new cases, 6,013 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Monday morning. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 99,205.
