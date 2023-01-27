SC refuses to pass order on plea against Lalit Modi's 'scurrilous' remarks

JUST IN
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on a plea alleging that former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made "scurrilous" remarks against former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi in a social media post

Topics
Social Media | Lalit Modi | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order on a plea alleging that former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi made "scurrilous" remarks against former attorney general and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi in a social media post.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said parties are mature enough not to make such statements and asked the lawyers to sort out the issue.

"It is nothing but extension of outburst of a family member. Don't take it too far. Whenever you start fighting out in public, it is always detrimental...We are not passing orders but you use your good office to ensure that remedial measures are taken," the bench observed orally.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court appointed former apex court judge Justice R V Raveendran as a mediator to settle a family property dispute involving the former IPL head and his mother Bina Modi. Senior advocate Rohatgi is one of the counsels representing Bina Modi in the vexatious property dispute.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted before the bench there was an undertaking that there would be no posts while mediation was going on.

"Comments are being made while the mediation is going on. These should be taken down. This is a violation of the court orders," Sibal said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Lalit Modi, said there was no breach of the court order and this was just an angry outburst.

The top court was apprised that mediation process between the parties was underway.

Lalit Modi had made some comment about Rohatgi in an Instagram post. Later, though another post, he reportedly apologised to the senior advocate.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 13:18 IST

