Business Standard

Shah to visit poll-bound K'taka on Saturday; to address rally in Belagavi

Besides attending a mega road show, the BJP leader will also address a massive public rally in Belagavi

Karnataka polls | Amit Shah | Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again
File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday during which he is expected to inaugurate and participate in various programmes in Dharwad and Belagavi cities.

Shah will be landing in Hubballi city on Friday evening on one-day visit.

Besides attending a mega road show, the BJP leader will also address a massive public rally in Belagavi.

With his visit, the party's Karnataka unit is likely to get a boost within the region, considered as a bastion of BJP. Party sources confirmed that Amit Shah is holding a series of meetings to further strengthen the party in north Karnataka region.

Apart from inaugurating the indoor stadium of BVB Engineering college of Karnataka Lingayat Society (KLE), he will also take part in Amrit Mahotsav organised on the occasion of completion of 75 years of KLE. Later, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Dharwad.

He will take part in 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatra' in Kundagol and offer worship in the 300-year-old ancient Shambhuling temple there. He will pay a visit to Basavanna Mutt later.

The party has organised a mega road show for one-and-a-half a kilometer and will distribute handbills of the party to a few houses.

Minister Shah will address a massive public rally in M.K. Hubballi of Kittur assembly constituency and delivered a speech.

The HM will interact with senior members of Sangh Parivar and hold three meetings with party leaders to strategise for the party in the region.

As per party insiders, the agitation by the Panchamasali Lingayat sub sect has created challenges for the party and is likely to damage the Lingayat vote bank, which is supporting BJP in the region.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:48 IST

