JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No shortage of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients: Health Ministry
Business Standard

SC restrains Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol'

SC restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to vilify the Muslim community

Topics
Supreme Court | Television | news media

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court Tuesday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears tovilify the Muslim community.

At this stage, prima facie it does appear that the programme does vilify the Muslim community, the apex court said while staying the telecast of two episodes of the programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims into the bureaucracy.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was hearing a plea which raised grievance over the programme, said it would hear the matter on September 17.

The bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, suggested that a committee can be appointed to help in self-regulating the electronic media.

We are of the opinion that we may appoint a committee of five distinguished citizens who can come up with certain standards for the electronic media. We don't want any politically divisive nature and we need members who are of commendable stature, the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner has sought reliefs, including injunction on broadcasting of the programme, whose promo had claimed that channel would show the 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU