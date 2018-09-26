SC/ST reservation in promotion: SC refuses to refer matter to 7-judge bench

-
The Supreme Court Wednesday said its 2006 verdict putting benefits of quotas in job promotions for SC/ST employees need not be referred to seven-judge bench.
The apex court also turned down the Centre's plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them.
The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench.
The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC/ST for giving quota in job promotion to SC/ST employees.
The top court did not comment on two other conditions given in the 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion and not to disturb administrative efficiency.
The court's verdict came on petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsiders the court's 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.
