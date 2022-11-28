JUST IN
Here's how Oxford zeroes in on its word of the year as people vote for 2022
SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, DJB over untreated waste
Right to freedom of religion not fundamental right to convert: Centre to SC
Chhattisgarh govt charts plan to take on stubble burning threat
SC seeks Centre, states reply on PIL for free sanitary pads in govt schools
IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025
Discussions on with legal experts on strategy: Bommai on border dispute
Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order
Nuclear power: All that you need to know about small modular reactors
More than 3,300 dengue cases in Delhi, nearly 1,150 reported in Nov
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Right to freedom of religion not fundamental right to convert: Centre to SC
Business Standard

SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, DJB over untreated waste

The Supreme Court stayed the order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on NOIDA for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Kondli irrigation canal

Topics
National Green Tribunal | noida | Delhi Jal Board

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Law & Order, Court order
Representative image

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on NOIDA for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Kondli irrigation canal.

The top court also stayed the NGT order asking the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to pay a fine of Rs 50 crore for release of untreated sewage in the Yamuna river in the national capital.

"Issue notice. Returnable in eight weeks. Pending further orders, the direction of the National Green Tribunal asking the NOIDA and DJB to pay Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively as fine will remain stayed, the bench said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Green Tribunal

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU