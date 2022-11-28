SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, DJB over untreated waste

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the order of the imposing a fine of Rs 100 crore on for failing to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the Kondli irrigation canal.

The top court also stayed the NGT order asking the (DJB) to pay a fine of Rs 50 crore for release of untreated sewage in the Yamuna river in the national capital.

"Issue notice. Returnable in eight weeks. Pending further orders, the direction of the asking the and DJB to pay Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively as fine will remain stayed, the bench said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)