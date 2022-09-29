JUST IN
SC suggests idea of private jails built by corporates as part of CSR
CERC extends cap on spot power prices till December amid rising demand
Learning of Sanskrit is 'discouraged' in TN, regrets Nirmala Sitharaman
All women are entitled to safe and legal abortion, says Supreme Court
DCGI allows Serum Institute to export malaria vaccine to UK: Report
'We cleaned country's sports system on coming to power,' says PM Modi
Mumbai logs 100 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 688
Newsmaker: Constitutional law is new Attorney General Venkataramani's forte
Delhi records three more monkeypox cases, tally rises to 12: Official
ICRA revises outlook on Indian airport infra to stable from negative
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Learning of Sanskrit is 'discouraged' in TN, regrets Nirmala Sitharaman
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retired) to take charge as new CDS on Friday
Business Standard

SC suggests idea of private jails built by corporates as part of CSR

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over the conditions of jails in the country and suggested the idea of building private jails involving big corporates

Topics
Supreme Court | indian jails

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over the conditions of jails in the country and suggested the idea of building private jails involving big corporates.

The apex court said big corporate houses can build private prisons as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

In Europe, there is a concept of private jails. Then there is corporate social responsibility. If you give them sufficient inducement you can have jails built. Because you don't want the public exchequer to be used for that. There is an alarming number of under-trial prisoners.

They will build it and give it to you and claim reduction under the Income Tax. A new concept will emerge. Then a new concept will evolve, from anticipatory bail to anticipatory jail, said a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy.

The observation came after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for activist Gautam Navlakha, said there is over overcrowding in jails and only Ayurveda doctors are available for patients.

The top court said the study of prisons is the lowest priority for any government.

The top court directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Gautam Navlakha, incarcerated in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment, after the activist's counsel said he has colon cancer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 21:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU