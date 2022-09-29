JUST IN
Mumbai logs 100 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 688
Business Standard

'We cleaned country's sports system on coming to power,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games here on Thursday

Topics
Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 36th National Games here on Thursday.

Indian sportspersons could not perform well in the past due to nepotism and corruption but his government cleaned up the system, he said on this occasion. Speaking at a gala ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area here, he praised Indian athletes for winning medals in various international events such as the Olympics in the recent times.

"The country's sportsmen were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned up the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth," he said in his address to the cheering crowd. "Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image in the world," he said to the sportspersons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 20:52 IST

`
