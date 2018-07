SC tells Centre to submit affidavit on Lokpal appointment within 10 days

The on Monday directed the Centre to apprise it within 10 days about the time frame for appointing the anti-graft in the country.

A bench comprising justices and R Banumathi asked the to file an affidavit within 10 days giving details of the steps which are likely to be taken for appointing the

K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, placed before the bench the written instructions which he had received from the on the issue of appointment of

The bench has posted the matter for hearing on July 17.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause, which had raised the issue of non-appointment of the despite the apex court's verdict of April 27 last year.

The Supreme Court, in its last year's verdict, had said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of the Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were cleared by Parliament.

The Centre had on May 15 informed the apex court that has been appointed as an eminent jurist in the selection committee for appointment of the anti-graft Lokpal.