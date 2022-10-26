JUST IN
SC to examine validity of age restriction for tests before abortion
SC to hear plea to establish special anti-corruption courts on Oct 31
Saudi Aramco exec spent week in Chamoli jail, released after Rs 1k fine
SC not to transfer appeal against minister Ajay Mishra's murder acquittal
Over 50 wagons of goods train derail near Gaya; rail traffic disrupted
Kejriwal urges PM to consider including Lakshmi, Ganesha on currency notes
Jharkhand CM allows graft charges probe against govt staffers, contractors
Let's strengthen resolve to ensure safety for women: President on Bhai Dooj
PM Modi to address meeting of state home ministers, home secys, DGPs
Let's not interfere in each other's internal affairs, says China envoy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
143k cattle affected by lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra so far: Official
Business Standard

SC to examine validity of age restriction for tests before abortion

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine the validity of the age restriction of 35 years on women's reproductive rights for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests

Topics
Supreme Court | Abortion | abortion in India

ANI  General News 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to examine the validity of the age restriction of 35 years on women's reproductive rights for conducting pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic tests.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka on October 17 issued a notice to the Centre and others on the aspects relating to age restriction only.

"Issue notice restricted to the aforesaid aspect," the court had said.

The court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner-in-person Meera Karuna Patel, who is also an advocate.

Advocate Patel submitted that much water has flown since the petition was filed and amendments have been made but one aspect still needs consideration.

She referred to Section 4(3)(i) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 to contend that the age restriction of 35 years is a restriction on the reproductive rights of women and in view of the recent judgment of this Court titled "X vs. Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi and Another" the provision would not stand judicial scrutiny.

Section 4 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 deals with the regulation of pre-natal diagnostic techniques.

According to this section, no pre-natal diagnostic techniques shall be used or conducted unless the person qualified to conditions that the age of the pregnant woman is above thirty-five years.

In September, the Supreme Court had given a landmark judgment and held that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion. The court had also said that the meaning of the rape must include marital rape for the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 16:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.