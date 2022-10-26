JUST IN
Kejriwal urges PM to consider including Lakshmi, Ganesha on currency notes
Jharkhand CM allows graft charges probe against govt staffers, contractors
Let's strengthen resolve to ensure safety for women: President on Bhai Dooj
PM Modi to address meeting of state home ministers, home secys, DGPs
Let's not interfere in each other's internal affairs, says China envoy
Congress President-elect Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Latest LIVE: Cong will be strengthened by Kharge's leadership, says Sonia
West Bengal SSC scam case: CBI files charge sheet against 12 accused
Top Headlines: RBI's liquidity infusion; Google fined Rs 936 crore by CCI
Northeast Frontier Railway to run special trains for Chhath Puja
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CAG to conduct special audit for DTH service providers on I&B min's orders
Business Standard

Over 50 wagons of goods train derail near Gaya; rail traffic disrupted

At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said

Topics
Gaya | Bihar | Train Derailment

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express: 9 coaches derailed due to landslide, rain
Representative Image

At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.

The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines, a senior official of the ECR Zone said.

Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said.

Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gaya

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 13:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.