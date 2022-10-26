Over 50 wagons of goods train derail near Gaya; rail traffic disrupted

-
ALSO READ
After wheat, iron ore, Railways raises wagon registration fee for all goods
MiG-21 set to retire: A dive into the aircraft's long date with accidents
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 22 August: Indian Railways cancels 109 trains
IRCTC cancels 194 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 7 here
-
At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.
The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.
The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines, a senior official of the ECR Zone said.
Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said.
Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 13:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU