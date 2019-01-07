SC to govt: How did you arrest people under scrapped Sec 66 A of IT Act?

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea alleging prosecutions even after the apex court scrapped Section 66 A of the IT Act under which a person could be arrested for posting allegedly offensive content on websites.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said officials concerned will be arrested and sent to jail if the apex court order of March 24, 2015 scrapping the provision of the IT Act is violated.

Appearing for the NGO PUCL, advocate Sanjay Parikh said more than 22 people have been arrested under the provision of the IT Act scrapped by the top court in 2015.
Mon, January 07 2019. 12:25 IST

