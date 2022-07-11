SC to hear plea alleging attacks on Christian institutions on July 15

The on Monday adjourned for July 15 the hearing of a plea alleging a rising number of attacks on institutions and priests across the country.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it will take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

Earlier, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, sought an urgent listing of the plea.

"What you are saying is unfortunate, if it is happening. What we can ensure is that your matter is listed on the re-opening day itself," the bench had observed.

The petition, filed by the Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr. Peter Machado, sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the community in various states across the country and also sought the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

The petition has sought the setting up of Special Investigation Teams with officers from outside the States where the incidents set out to register FIRs, conduct criminal investigations and prosecute the criminal offenders in accordance with the law. It further sought direction that the SITs file closure reports in accordance with the law, where false counter FIRs have been filed by the assailants against the victims.

The petition has also sought implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgement in which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, had issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and State governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.

The guidelines included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.

