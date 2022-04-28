Violence does not benefit anybody: RSS chief amid rising communal clashes

-
ALSO READ
Western view on education driven by business, profit: RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
India of Vivekananda, Aurobindo's dreams nearing realisation: RSS chief
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama in Dharamsala
Displaced Kashmiri pandits to be able to return: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said violence does not benefit anybody and emphasized the need to bring together all communities and preserve humanity, comments coming in the backdrop of recent clashes between different groups in several parts of the country.
He also underlined the need for establishing a Sindhi university in the country to ensure survival of the Sindhi language and culture. The RSS chief said India is a multi-lingual country and each language has its own importance. Bhagwat was speaking as the chief guest at the 'Gaddinashini' programme (ceremony to assume religious seat) of Sai Rajeshlal Mordiya, the great grandson of Sant Kanwarram, at Kanwarram Dham on Bhankheda Road near here in eastern Maharashtra.
Hundreds of Sindhi community memberrs from Amravati district and different parts of the country attended the ceremony. The RSS chief asserted no one benefits from violence and called for bringing together all communities and preserving humanity. "Violence does not benefit anybody. The society to which violence is dear is now counting its last days. We should forever be non-violent and peace-loving. For this, it is essential to bring together all communities and preserve humanity. We all need to do this work on a priority," said Bhagwat. The RSS leader's remarks came in the backdrop of communal clashes during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in nearly half a dozen states, including the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Observing that the Sindhi community has contributed richly in development of the country, Bhagwat stressed the need of having a Sindhi university to promote and preserve the Sindhi culture and language. "While some Sindhi brethren stayed back in Pakistan to protect their religion and land there, many came to India to protect their religion at the cost of land," the RSS leader said. He said the Sindhi community has to put pressure on the central government to get its demand for a university fulfilled. "The society is desirous of having a Sindhi university and an undivided India. These feelings were expressed on this dais also. I was appealed to make efforts for a Sindhi university, but I am not a part of the government.
"Be it this government or any other, it acts on pressure of the society. Social pressure is like petrol to the government. If you desire to see your dream of a Sindhi university becoming a reality, you need to put pressure on this government," Bhagwat said. Speaking on the occasion, Jagatguru Shankaracharya Wasudevanand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Undivided India is the dream of all in the country and this dream will certainly be realized during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU