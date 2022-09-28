JUST IN
PFI raising funds from India, abroad through banking channels: Centre

The law enforcement agencies have found that the office-bearers of the Popular Front of India along with others were conspiring and raising funds from within India and abroad

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PFI, Popular Front of India

The law enforcement agencies have so far in their investigations found that the office-bearers and cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with others were conspiring and raising funds from within India and abroad through the banking channels, hawala, donations, etc.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the funds were raised as part of a well-crafted criminal conspiracy, and the PFI has been found transferring, layering and integrating these funds through multiple accounts to project them as legitimate and eventually using these funds to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities in India.

The Centre on Wednesday banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates for a period of five years. The affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The investigations have revealed that the sources of deposits on behalf of PFI with respect to its several bank accounts were not supported by the financial profiles of the account holders and the activities of PFI were not being carried out as per their declared objectives.

As per the notification, the Income Tax Department cancelled the registration granted to PFI under section 12A or 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The Income Tax Department also cancelled the registration granted to Rehab India Foundation under section 12A or section 12AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

As per the investigating agencies, the associates or affiliates or fronts have a 'Hub and Spoke' relationship with the PFI acting as the Hub and utilising the mass outreach and fund raising capacity of its associates or affiliates or fronts for strengthening its capability for unlawful activities and these associates or affiliates or fronts function as 'roots and capillaries' through which the PFI is fed and strengthened.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:46 IST

