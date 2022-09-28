JUST IN
Data story: India adds 3,615 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,584
UP govt asks banks to strengthen security systems, digital transactions

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to upgrade the security system in the banking sector

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | Banking sector

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to upgrade the security system in the banking sector.

Principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad said, surveillance systems and data storage would be made more effective to strengthen the security system of banks.

Following a meeting with the bank officials, Prasad said bank officers have been further directed to check the circulation of counterfeit currency and provide better facility of Internet banking to the customers.

"Adequate arrangement of CCTVs should be made mandatory in all the bank branches, currency chests and ATM branches. Security equipment, alarms, sirens and other gadgets installed in banks should be checked regularly. The banks should also make proper arrangements for fire safety," he said.

Bank officials have been asked to make adequate arrangements for fire prevention in all banks and to compulsorily conduct fire audits regularly.

The government also called for better coordination between the banking sector and the state government, particularly the police.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 10:17 IST

`
