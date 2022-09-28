PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.
He said a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her on Wednesday, which he added will be a fitting tribute to her.
He tweeted, "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."
Born in 1929, Mangeshkar ruled the playback singing for decades. She died in February this year.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:12 IST
