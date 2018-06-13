JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mahindra Electric to lean on fleet operators as it seeks to double sales
Business Standard

SC watchdog advisory to Delhi-NCR as air quality surpasses 'severe' level

The Environment Ministry said dusty conditions were likely to prevail for the next three days

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC watchdog advisory to Delhi-NCR as air quality surpasses 'severe' level

The Supreme Court-appointed watchdog EPCA today issued an advisory to chief secretaries of states in Delhi-NCR asking them to take "urgent steps" for controlling dust pollution, officials said.

EPCA (Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority) member Sunita Narain said, "We are monitoring the situation and may impose 'severe plus' tomorrow if things do not improve."

The decision by the EPCA comes amid high pollution levels in Delhi mainly due to dust storms from Rajasthan, as the air quality in the city deteriorated beyond "severe" level today.

The Environment Ministry said dusty conditions were likely to prevail for the next three days.

"We have sent an advisory asking chief secretaries of states in Delhi-NCR to take urgent steps for controlling dust pollution," Narain said.

The Supreme Court-appointed EPCA is empowered to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city.

While Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has formulated six categories, which refer to different levels of pollution good, satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor, severe and above severe EPCA's action plan, termed GRAP, has formulated five categories. These are severe plus or emergency, severe, very poor, moderate to poor and moderate.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 23:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements