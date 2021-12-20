Scammers netted cryptocurrencies worth $7.7 billion in 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
How to safeguard yourself from financial frauds, online and offline
Hottest cryptocurrencies are alternatives to Bitcoin and Ether
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
Algo Rhythm: Skilled scammers pose new security challenges
Online frauds: The precaution we should take to protect ourselves
-
Cryptocurrency scammers netted $7.7 billion worth of cryptocurrency from victims in 2021, an 81 per cent rise in losses compared to last year, a new report showed on Monday.
According to Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, nearly $1.1 billion of the $7.7 billion were attributed to a single scheme which allegedly targeted Russia and Ukraine.
A key source of rising cryptocurrency scams in 2021 were 'rug pulls', where the developers of a new cryptocurrency vanish and take supporters' funds with them, reports ZDNet.
Rug pulls accounted for 37 per cent of all cryptocurrency scam revenue in 2021, at $2.8 billion.
"As the largest form of cryptocurrency-based crime and one uniquely targeted toward new users, scamming poses one of the biggest threats to cryptocurrency's continued adoption," Chainalysis said.
The report found that the number of active financial scams rose from 2,052 in 2020 to 3,300.
Scams also went up in line with the rise in value of popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.
"The most important takeaway is to avoid new tokens that haven't undergone a code audit. Code audits are a process through which a third-party firm analyses the code of the smart contract behind a new token or other DeFi project," said Chainalysis.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU