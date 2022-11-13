JUST IN
Schools, colleges shut in Mayiladuthurai district of TN amid rain alert

The schools and colleges for the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed tomorrow in view of incessant rainfall in the state, announced the Mayiladuthurai District Collector

The schools and colleges for the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed tomorrow in view of incessant rainfall in the state, announced the Mayiladuthurai District Collector.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected rain-affected and waterlogged areas and said that the water drainage department and public works department are working in the waterlogged areas of the state.

He informed that the state will continue to experience rainfall but there is no danger.

He further said that he will be visiting Seerkazhi area in the Nagapattinam District of the state to do inspection rain-affected areas.

"Tonight I am travelling to Seerkazhi and after Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore to do an inspection," said Stalin.

Earlier on November 11, amid the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday was declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga district and Dindigul districts only the schools will remain closed.

The IMD had said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

The weather forecasting agency said that it is very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning.

"Thereafter, it would move west-north-westwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during November 12 and 13," it said.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 23:29 IST

