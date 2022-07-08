Landslides, mud slush block Jammu-Srinagar highway as rainfall continues

-
ALSO READ
Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for one-way traffic after 4 days' shutdown
Recent floods in Afghanistan caused by incessant rain kill 400 people
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicles due to landslides
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Restoration work on Jammu-Srinagar NH speeded up as weather improves
-
The strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked by landslides and mud slush triggered by rain at many places on Friday.
Traffic department officials said the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been temporarily closed for traffic on Friday due to landslides and mud slush at many places.
"Restoration exercise has started and the highway is likely to be restored for traffic after a few hours if there is no further landslide occurrence till then," traffic department officials said.
In addition to being the lifeline of supplies to the landlocked Valley, this highway is used by the Amarnath Yatris to reach both the north Kashmir and the south Kashmir base camps.
--IANS
sheikhqayoom/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU