Recent floods in Afghanistan caused by incessant rain kill 400 people

The Taliban-led government in has confirmed that 400 people have died in the recent floods triggered by incessant rain across the country.

The floods hit the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Laghman, Panjshir, Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Bamiyan, Ghazni, Logar, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, Takhar, Paktia, Khost and Daikundi, as well as the Salang areas, TOLO News reported.

"The wounded have been evacuated to the hospitals. The people whose residences were damaged in the floods, they have been evacuated and provided with tents," Mawlawi Sharfuddin Muslim, the deputy Minister of Natural Disaster Management, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that the floods have also inflicted financial losses.

In 2022, over 30,000 people have been affected by natural disasters in including more than 5,000 people affected by flash flooding.

--IANS

ksk/

