JUST IN
SCO Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Putin, discuss bilateral issues
Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations across India
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes Rs 46 cr kept in payment gateway accounts
HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to permit Assam delegation to inspect elephants
DU aspirants befuddled with marks system; slam CUET on social media
IBBI taking steps to address issues related to resolution process: Official
PM Modi to visit Arunachal; dedicate airport, hydro electric power project
Poor training, skills affect digital trust of Indian enterprises: Report
13 killed as wall collapsed in UP amid heavy rain; financial aid announced
Delhi liquor policy case: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi liquor policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations across India
Business Standard

SCO Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Putin, discuss bilateral issues

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Vladimir Putin | bilateral ties

Press Trust of India  |  Samarkand 

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Twitter/PMO India)
PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Twitter/PMO India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.
 

 

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:29 IST

`
.