SCO Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Putin, discuss bilateral issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year.
PM @narendramodi held talks with President Putin in Samarkand. The two leaders had productive discussions on a wide range of subjects aimed at further strengthening India-Russia ties. @KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/bRjJMWnr1U— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 16, 2022
It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.
India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 19:29 IST