Seasonal flu mostly affects the urban and peri-urban areas, says NCDC

Although seasonal influenza is at its peak in January-March and August-October, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has asked people to be wary of getting the flu that can be life-threatening in certain circumstances.

“ is a contagious disease that can be serious. It can be passed on from person to person, from inhaled droplets, from coughing and sneezing, and from droplets on hands and surfaces,” says NCDC in a public warning, issued earlier in October.

Those most at risk are children aged below 5, especially below 2 years of age, the elderly, pregnant mothers, health workers, those with comorbid conditions (lung/heart/liver/kidney disease, blood disorders, diabetes), those who are immunocompromised, and those on long-term steroid therapy treatment.

NCDC says mostly affects the urban and peri-urban areas, but rural areas are not spared either. It is especially rampant in closed populations.

“High attack rates may be witnessed in Army barracks, college hostels, schools, religious congregations/gatherings, residential hostels of schools, aircraft, ships, etc.

It recommends that those with palpable symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat, body ache or breathlessness – get tested within 48 hours of showing signs.

Those who have infection should stay indoors for a week, preferably quarantining themselves in a well-ventilated room. They should avoid common areas frequented by other family members.

The institute advises drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding smoking, and masking up at all times.