Business Standard

Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa after Giriraj Sena chief's murder

Earlier on Saturday, Hindu organisation Giriraj Sena's chief Kamal Giri Dev was assassinated in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Jharkhand | Hemant Soren | JMM

ANI 

Section 144 has been imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa to ensure peace and harmony after Giriraj Sena chief Kamal Giri Dev was murdered on Saturday, said SDO Reena Hansda on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Hindu organisation Giriraj Sena's chief Kamal Giri Dev was assassinated in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The incident took place near Shishi Vidya Mandir Tulsi Bhavan in Chaibasa's Chakradharpur at around 6 pm. The assailants killed Giri with a bottle bomb.

At the time of the incident, the Giriraj Sena chief was standing with his friend Shankar at the Bhawan Chowk. As per reports, the three assailants approached him and attacked him with the bottle bomb.

The incident has caused unrest and protests in Chaibasa.

The accused fled from the spot after killing Giri. Panic gripped the area after the incident. The Giriraj Sena chief was immediately rushed to a nearby Railway hospital. However, doctors declared him dead.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 07:26 IST

