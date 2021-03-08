Second edition of India-Uzbek joint military exercise starts in Uttarakhand

The second edition of India- joint military exercise "Dustlik-2" started on Monday at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand, the Defence Ministry said.

The first edition of the joint military exercise had taken place in Tashkent in November 2019.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office said on Twitter, "The 2nd edition of India- military Exercise starts from today at Chaubatia, This Exercise is an important milestone in growing cooperation between the armies of both the countries."



Singh "extends his best wishes for the success of 'Dustlik-2'," it added.

Around 45 military personnel of armies of both the countries are participating in Dustlik-2, said senior Indian military officials.

The focus of this joint exercise would be on counter-terrorism, they noted.

