Second UK returnee tests coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A 39-year-old man, who recently



returned to Indore in from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with in the last two days, an official said.

However, it was not yet clear if the strain he is carrying is the same as the one detected in the European nation, he added.

The man, who returned from the on December 6, is fine and is being closely monitored, while his family has been placed under isolation at their home in Rau, said Indore district COVID-19 prevention nodal officer Amit Malakar.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man who returned here from Scotland via Delhi on December 18 was detected with

"Samples of both these persons are being sent to the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi to find out if they are infected with the same strain of that has been reported in Britain," Malakar informed.

Since March 24 this year, Indore had seen 53,624 people testing positive for the infection, with 857 succumbing to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)