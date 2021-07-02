Second wave of Covid-19 not over yet, cannot lower guard: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Staff shortage: AIIMS discontinues contact tracing of exposed workers
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Delhi's AIIMS to test, quarantine only symptomatic health care workers
Fire breaks out at 9th floor of Delhi AIIMS; no casualty reported
IOA working with AIIMS authorities to vaccinate Olympic-bound athletes
-
The government on Friday stressed on vaccination and following COVID-19 protocols as it noted that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet.
Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation, an official said people cannot and should not lower their guard.
Seventy-one districts reported Covid case positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week from June 23 to 29, the government said, adding that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over.
On the ongoing vaccination drive, the government said India is vaccinating on an average 50 lakh individuals daily since June 21, which is equivalent to inoculating the entire population of Norway every day.
Till date 34 crore people -- the equivalent of the entire population of the US -- have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the drive began on January 16, the government said.
Nearly 80 per cent healthcare workers and 90 per cent frontline workers have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, it said.
India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU