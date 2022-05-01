Section 144 imposed in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar amid rise in Covid cases

-
-
In view of the upcoming festivals and increasing COVID-19 infections, Section 144 CrPC has been enforced in Gautam Budh Nagar from May 1 to 31.
According to Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, wearing masks has been made mandatory in public places.
"No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed," said the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar in a statement.
"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines," the police said.
It was also stated that the use of loudspeakers will be completely prohibited on the premises and nearby areas of the exam centres. Shopkeeper will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or any such equipment to anyone without permission from the higher authorities.
As per the ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 19,092. Active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
