Covid-19: India reports 3,324 fresh cases, 40 deaths reported so far

India on Sunday reported 3,324 fresh Covid-19 cases, a marginal decline against the 3,688 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 40 Covid fatalities, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,23,843.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stood at 19,092 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,876 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,36,253. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,71,087 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.79 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a marginal rise of 0.71 per cent.

As of Sunday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 189.17 crore, achieved via 2,33,70,193 sessions.

Over 2.90 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

