Congress to hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on Aug 28 in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Ramlila committees in Delhi to pay less rent for venues: BJP leaders
Rs 920-cr transit corridor at Delhi's Pragati Maidan opens after 3-yr delay
Thomas Cook inks pact to promote Turkiye in India as tourist destination
Tourist activity slowly picking up in Nepal as Covid restrictions are eased
Coast Guard holds community interaction programme for fishermen
-
The Congress will hold a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally against inflation on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.
In a statement on Thursday, the party said the Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks.
"The party will organise several 'Mehangai Chaupal' interactive meetings at Mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from 17th to 23rd August 2022. This will culminate in a 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on 28 August 2022 at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi that will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. Pradesh Congress Committees will simultaneously hold 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol - Chalo Dilli' events at the state, district, and block levels," said Jairam Ramesh in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Congress had held a nationwide agitation on August 5 against the Modi government's "anti-people policies". The party said it strongly resonated with the people.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as 'black magic' only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control the rampaging inflation and unemployment," Ramesh said.
The party alleged that the people of India were suffering because of the Modi government's economic mismanagement. Inflation was being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged foodgrains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme were making a bad employment situation worse, Ramesh said.
"The Indian National Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course," he said.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU