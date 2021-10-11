Security beefed up in Kolkata after terror alert during Durga Puja

-
ALSO READ
4 women priestesses to conduct entire Durga puja rituals of 66 Pally puja
Annual Durga puja carnival cancelled, cultural events disallowed: WB govt
Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja, all involved to be vaccinated in 3 months
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana takes charge as Delhi Police chief
-
The Kolkata Police has made elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of commandos of its special forces, to foil any terror attack during the Durga Puja festival that begins on Monday, a senior officer said.
All forms of precautionary measures have been taken in view of prevailing threats from divisive and terrorist groups to destabilise peace and harmony during the festivities, he said.
The Kolkata Police has decided to deploy commandos of its combat battalion and special striking force at 38 points in the city, the officer said, adding that 31 rapid patrolling teams have also been engaged.
"There would be a three-tier security arrangement in and around the city during the Durga Puja festival this year. In three divisions in south and southwest part of the city, we will have at least 18 patrolling teams, and the remaining groups will be in north and central Kolkata. At least 13 quick response teams have also been deployed, the IPS officer said.
Citing terror threats, the West Bengal government has put the police on alert in view of the Durga Puja festivities in the state.
At least 13 special Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) have been engaged at important crossings such as Gariahat, Golpark, Rashbehari, New Alipore, and Chetla Central Road-Govinda Auddy Road, and PCRs (Police Control Rooms) will be in charge at 26 points across the city.
Security has been beefed up at metro stations, market places, shopping malls, popular monuments and important government offices, the officer said.
All community puja committees were asked to engage an adequate number of volunteers in the pandals to keep vigil on movement of suspicious persons and inform the police in case of any emergency.
CCTV cameras and watchtowers were made mandatory for large Durga Puja pandals, the police officer added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU