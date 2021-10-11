Piyush Goyal to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at G-20 summit

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.
Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.
Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.
