Piyush Goyal to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at G-20 summit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.

Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.

