Piyush Goyal to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at G-20 summit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry. (PTI photo)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.

Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.

 

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 11 2021. 10:37 IST

