Security tightened at railway stations in 9 UP districts after bomb threat

The superintendent of Meerut City Railway Station has received a letter threatening bomb blasts at railway stations and temples in nine districts, including Meerut, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to the city on November 11.
Security was tightened at all railway stations although police believed it to be a hoax.
Railway Police DSP Sudesh Kumar Gupta said the letter was received on Tuesday and a case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections at the GRP police station.
Gupta said prima facie, it seems to be a hoax. A similar letter was also received by the Hapur Railway Station superintendent's office on October 30, following which a thorough checking was conducted in the station premises.
Station Superintendent RP Singh said the letter threatened bomb blasts at many temples and railway stations in nine districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.
In view of the proposed visit of the chief minister to Meerut on Thursday, the police administration has increased vigil, Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said.
