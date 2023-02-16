Rahul replies to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM Modi

Congress leader has sent his reply to the breach of privilege notice against him over his February 7 remarks on Prime Minister to the Lok Sabha secretariat, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, Gandhi replied to the notice on Wednesday.

He replied on the privilege motion by MP Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi over his speech where he spoke regarding the Hindenburg research report on the Adani group.

As per party sources, Gandhi cited various laws to justify his remarks.

The content of the reply has been kept confidential, however, certain Congress leaders said that Gandhi had responded to all the allegations levelled against him on the basis of facts and precedents.

Joshi had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that misled the House by making allegations without any evidence.

