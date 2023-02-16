Rahul replies to breach of privilege notice over remarks on PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul will be seen in new avatar after Bharat Jodo Yatra: Digvijaya Singh
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh
Priyanka Gandhi to join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it enters MP on Wednesday
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
Hatred and anger rising in India since BJP govt came at Centre: Rahul
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent his reply to the breach of privilege notice against him over his February 7 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha secretariat, sources said on Thursday.
According to sources, Gandhi replied to the notice on Wednesday.
He replied on the privilege motion by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi over his speech where he spoke regarding the Hindenburg research report on the Adani group.
As per party sources, Gandhi cited various laws to justify his remarks.
The content of the reply has been kept confidential, however, certain Congress leaders said that Gandhi had responded to all the allegations levelled against him on the basis of facts and precedents.
Joshi had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that Rahul Gandhi misled the House by making allegations without any evidence.
--IANS
ptk/fs/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 13:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU