Senior rocket scientist S Somanath appointed as chief of ISRO

He will be replacing K Sivan, who will be completing his term on January 14

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Senior aerospace engineer and rocket technologist S Somanath was appointed as the tenth chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO) and secretary, department of space (DoS). His tenure will be of three years.

He will be replacing K Sivan, who will be completing his term on January 14. Before this, Somnath was serving as the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram. He is a veteran in launch vehicle design, its structural design, structural dynamics, and pyrotechnics. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Kerala CM said on Twitter that "he is proud that Kerala has contributed yet another leader of India's space programme".


First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 19:22 IST

