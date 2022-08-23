JUST IN
Delhi reports 959 new Covid infections, 9 deaths; positivity rate at 6.14%
Serum Institute CEO calls on PM Modi, praises his 'remarkable leadership'

Pune-based Serum Institute of India is the world's largest company in terms of COVID-19 vaccine production.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla with PM Modi
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla with PM Modi

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said he met Modi on Tuesday.

"Delighted to have met PM, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Congratulated him for his remarkable leadership and success in the fight against COVID-19. As an entrepreneur, I find his commitment to reforms, social welfare, and vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat very assuring," he tweeted.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India is the world's largest company in terms of COVID-19 vaccine production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 22:53 IST

