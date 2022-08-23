Serum Institute CEO calls on PM Modi, praises his 'remarkable leadership'

-
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for his leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, Poonawalla said he met Modi on Tuesday.
"Delighted to have met PM, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Congratulated him for his remarkable leadership and success in the fight against COVID-19. As an entrepreneur, I find his commitment to reforms, social welfare, and vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat very assuring," he tweeted.
Pune-based Serum Institute of India is the world's largest company in terms of COVID-19 vaccine production.
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 22:53 IST