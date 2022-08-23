JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi LG flags another violation by CM; sending unsigned files to him

He has also asked the Chief Minister to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in most government offices now, to enable seamless movement of files.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Vinai Kumar Saxena (PTI Photo)
Vinai Kumar Saxena (PTI Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging another violation of laid down procedures and rules by him in not signing files before sending them to the LG.

According to a source, Saxena has asked Kejriwal to sign every file in the interest of smooth and effective governance. He has also asked the Chief Minister to introduce the e-office system, prevalent in most government offices now, to enable seamless movement of files.

As per the source, Kejriwal has been sending files for consideration, opinion and approval of the Lt. Governor without affixing his signature on them. This is a stark departure from the past when such files were duly signed by Chief Ministers between 1993-2013, said the source.

These files often marked by his junior officers to the LG Secretariat, contain notings to the effect, 'CM has seen and approved' and 'CM has seen' that is in gross disregard of laid down procedures, rules and regulations which specifically outline that such files must be signed by the CM, the LG office source said.

Such files apart from being related to administration and governance of Delhi, also include extremely sensitive matters. In doing so the idea obviously was to technically distance himself (CM) from decisions which could amount to corruption and constitutional over reach even as he remains totally involved in these and presides over every decision with full control, the source said.

--IANS

avr/bg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 19:32 IST

