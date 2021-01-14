Serum Institute to stockpile Novavax vaccine candidate from around April

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, will start stockpiling millions of doses of the Novavax vaccine candidate starting around April, CEO Adar Poonawalla told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday.

"Upwards of 40-50 million doses per month is what we are trying to stockpile starting from April," he said.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Jason Neely)

