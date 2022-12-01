Phase out diesel autos in NCR by 2026: Centre to UP, Rajasthan, Haryana

-
ALSO READ
Diesel autos to be phased out in NCR by end of 2026: CAQM policy
Fuel prices today: Check the prices of petrol, diesel in your city
Is it the beginning of the end of diesel cars in India?
Air quality panel orders ban on diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks
Air quality-driven construction ban may delay realty projects in Delhi-NCR
-
The Centre's air quality panel has directed Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to register only CNG and electric autos from January 1 and complete the phase out of the diesel ones in the National Capital Region by the end of 2026.
The Commission for Air Quality Management issued an order on Wednesday, saying the target was that only CNG and e-autos ply in the NCR from January 1, 2027.
It directed the three states to ensure registration of only CNG and e-autos from January 1 in the NCR and phase out diesel autos in a graded manner by the end of 2026.
The NCR covers Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Rajasthan.
Delhi had launched a programme in 1998 to convert its fleet of diesel auto rickshaws into CNG ones. No diesel-run auto is registered in Delhi at present.
The Delhi Transport Department had launched a scheme in October last year for registration of 4,261 e-autos.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU