JUST IN
Railways to invite bids for redevelopment of 4 stations in 3-5 mths: Report
Direct flights between India, China should restart: Chinese envoy
Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to Central Vigilance Commission
Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges
'Not receiving any instructions from Vijay Mallya', lawyer tells SC
Farm fires' share in Delhi's pollution 38%, highest this season: Experts
Raaj Anand takes oath as Delhi minister after Rajendra Gautam's resignation
Centre to not intervene in deciding deadline for payment platforms' 30% cap
Institutions acting against the corrupt need not be defensive: PM Modi
Amit Shah chairs meeting in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat state polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Talking climate change: A look at India's stance over past COP sessions
Business Standard

Sessions judge grants more time to decide Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Jain, arrested by the ED for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody

Topics
Satyendar Jain | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain arrives for a special session of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Delhi, at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi. Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, May 30
AAP leader Satyendar Jain

A principal district and sessions judge has granted more time to a sessions court here for deciding the bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

The judge directed that the pending arguments be concluded by November 11.

The judge also noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took adjournment in the case because of non-availability of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

The matter was posted for further hearing on November 7.

Earlier, the judge had transferred the matter to the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull and the time frame fixed for deciding the bail plea was about to end.

Jain, arrested by the ED for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Satyendar Jain

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU