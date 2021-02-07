Several feared missing as glacier breaks in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

-
Several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after a glacier broke in Dhauli Ganga valley in Joshimath on Sunday morning, sources said.
A dam of the Tapovan power project was breached and feared to have been washed away.
ITBP and SDRF personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.
The rivers in the region have witnessed flash floods after the glacier broke.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations.
Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on alert.
A government spokesman said that there was not much human habitation at the site where the glacier broke but a number of power projects have been hit.
The government has also appealed to the area people not to venture near the Ganga river.
