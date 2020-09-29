PM to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission through video conference.
He will also unveil the logo of Jal Jeevan Mission at 11 am today through video conference. He will release the guidelines for GPs and Pani Samiti for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission - Har Ghar Jal, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The projects include the construction of a 68 MLD STP, up-gradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur, in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai, in Haridwar.
"The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity model of PPP. In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat shall be inaugurated," read the PMO release.
Noting that the Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent wastewater load into the River Ganga, PMO said that inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the River Ganga clean.
"In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first 4 storied Sewage Treatment Plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity. The STP was constructed in less than 900 SQM area which is about 30 per cent of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity," it said.
The Prime Minister shall also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani, and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.
All 30 projects (100 per cent) have been completed in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 Ganga towns near river Ganga, which is a landmark achievement, PMO said.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate "Ganga Avalokan", the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in Ganga river.
The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.
A book, 'Rowing down the Ganges', co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga & Wildlife Institute of India will be launched at the event.
