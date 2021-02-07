Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' category, likely to deteriorate

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Air quality index: Pollution level dips to 'very poor' category
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
Delhi's air quality inches closer to 'severe' zone, AQI stands at 381
-
The air quality of the national capital improved to the 'moderate' category on Sunday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 159.
According to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the concentration of PM 10 particles stood at 149 while PM 2.5 at 78.
AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Most Influencing factor forecasted to deteriorate AQI of Delhi includes stubble burning, mixing layer height, local wind speed, and external dust impact.
Surface winds were high and West-Southwesterly direction. They are forecasted to stay high for the next two days.
AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and in the Moderate to Poor category for Monday as the concentration of PM 10 particles is forecasted to be at 187 while of PM 2.5 at 97. Poor to the lower end of Very Poor AQI is forecasted 8th and 9th February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU