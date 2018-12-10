Several Goa leaders to support GMPF's Delhi protest against mining ban

Several ministers and politicians from are expected to visit New Delhi to offer support to mining dependents who are scheduled to begin a three-day protest on Tuesday to press for the resumption of mining in the state.

Mining in came to a standstill in March this year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of fresh ore.

The Mining People's Front, an umbrella body of mining dependents, is scheduled to hold a protest between December 11-13 in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

GMPF president Puti Gaonkar Monday said all three state ministers of the Goa Forward Party, comprising Vijai Sardesai (Agriculture), Vinod Palyekar (Fisheries) and Jayesh Salgaoncar (Housing), would be visiting agitators on December 11 in the afternoon.

He added that Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is expected to visit the protesters on December 13 in the afternoon.

Gaonkar informed that All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar, Goa Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Aam Aadmi Party Goa convener Elvis Gomes would also be meeting the protesters.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leaders led by its president Dipak Dhavalikar would be camping in Delhi for three days, Gaonkar said.

BJP MPs Shripad Naik (Union AYUSH Minister), Narendra Sawaikar and Vinay Tendulkar have also assured to meet the protesters in Delhi, Gaonkar said.