Mining ban turns Goa into a minefield; Parrikar to meet PM Modi soon

The illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 62, coupled with the ban on mining, has thrown the politics of Goa, already in turmoil, into further disarray. The ban had once hit the economy hard in the past for more than 100 days. These are trying times for the BJP, along with its allies, and the government because things are not moving.

Parrikar was back in June after being in the US for three months for treatment. He is suffering from a pancreas ailment and not able to perform his duties full-time. Iron ore mining has been a major economic activity in the state, ...