Several injured in Hyderabad chemical factory fire; many feared trapped

-
ALSO READ
What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Lebanon's Beirut?
Will hand over 85,000 dignity houses in GHMC limits by Dec: Telangana Min
Amit Shah's Hyderabad visit a heavy blow to CM Rao's rule in Telangana: BJP
Telangana CM declares Rs 10k as relief to rain-affected houses in Hyderabad
Telangana: Heavy rains kill 15 in Hyderabad; people urged to stay indoors
-
Several workers in Telangana were injured when a major fire broke out on Saturday in a chemical factory in an industrial area of Hyderabad.
The blaze was reported at 1.30 p.m. from the Vindhya Organics factory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district. Massive clouds of dark smoke was seen billowing out from the factory premises as people were rushing away from the vicinity in panic.
Eight people with burn injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital, of whom two were reported to be critical.
Operations was still underway to douse the fire and rescue those reportedly trapped inside the factory.
Fire tenders were rushed in from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur areas from the adjoining areas.
Police officials attributed the blaze to a chemical solvent that caught fire. "Operation to rescue people possibly trapped inside the factory is underway," they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU